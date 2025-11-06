Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,880 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 297,288 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 395,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VNQI stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.