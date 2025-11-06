SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after purchasing an additional 163,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

