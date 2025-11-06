Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Grab by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Grab Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

