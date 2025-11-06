Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

