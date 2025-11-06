eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 99.0% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $2,958,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EBAY opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,897,320. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.