Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewJersey Resources by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

