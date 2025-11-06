Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,333,000 after buying an additional 1,258,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after buying an additional 865,608 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 450,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $195.41 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $170.77 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

