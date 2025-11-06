Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $314.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

