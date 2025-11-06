Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

