ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF $ROBO Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Up 1.1%

ROBO stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.