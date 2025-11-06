Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 961 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after acquiring an additional 653,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after buying an additional 524,480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after buying an additional 519,136 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,554,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $102.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

