Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 832 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $138.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -248.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

