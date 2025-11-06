Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TME Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $287.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $280.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.