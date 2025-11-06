JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

QLYS opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,881.20. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $113,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,154.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $13,291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

