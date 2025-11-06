Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $306.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 80.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.