Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

