Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,073.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,066.42. The company has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.