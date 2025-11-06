Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,849.6% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,204,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,695 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 438,259 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 982.6% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,489.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 412,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 396,193 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

