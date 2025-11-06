Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE LMT opened at $473.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.50. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

