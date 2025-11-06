Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 112.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $56.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -140.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

