Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 134.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wingstop from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of WING stock opened at $252.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.74. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

