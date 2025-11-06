Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 24,603 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 627,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 171,007 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.