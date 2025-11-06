Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,703 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July $DJUL

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

