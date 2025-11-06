Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 30,111 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This trade represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

