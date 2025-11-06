State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

SWKS stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

