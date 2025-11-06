Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.12.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

