Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Green Dot by 350,400.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 131.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,267.84. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Green Dot Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:GDOT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Green Dot Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

