Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Financial Comparison

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and IperionX”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $224.78 million 1.68 $24.39 million $0.40 21.58 IperionX N/A N/A -$35.35 million N/A N/A

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 IperionX 1 0 2 0 2.33

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. IperionX has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given IperionX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Hudson Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats IperionX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

