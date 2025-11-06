Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185,531 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.4%

DDS opened at $615.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.49. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $637.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

