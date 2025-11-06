TIAA Trust National Association Takes $211,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

