DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.0833.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

DBV Technologies stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.25. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,273.91% and a negative return on equity of 295.58%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,659,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,649,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.