Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

UNP opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

