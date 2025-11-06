NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

NYSE:FI opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

