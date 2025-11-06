NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2,366.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,225,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,445,000 after buying an additional 1,147,172 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,398.2% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

