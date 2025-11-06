Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 43 Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,911.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,339.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,401.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

