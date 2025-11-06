Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 136,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 1,015,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley bought 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

