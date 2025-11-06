Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $340.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

