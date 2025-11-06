Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 503,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 452.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

