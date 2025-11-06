Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,148,000 after buying an additional 141,703 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

