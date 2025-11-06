Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 467,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 379,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 104,477 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

