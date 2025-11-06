Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.60 and traded as low as GBX 51. Victoria shares last traded at GBX 54.80, with a volume of 70,556 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

