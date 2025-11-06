Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $9.32. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 2,482 shares trading hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

