Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.38 and traded as low as GBX 41.50. Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 41.60, with a volume of 134,203 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 57 to GBX 67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Gaming Realms from GBX 60 to GBX 75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £119.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

