Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.35. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 1,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the quarter. Broadway Financial comprises about 0.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 3.74% of Broadway Financial worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

