IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.23 and traded as high as GBX 71. IDOX shares last traded at GBX 71, with a volume of 609,392 shares changing hands.

IDOX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The firm has a market cap of £323.75 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.23.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

