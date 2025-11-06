Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $29.81. Galapagos shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 173,628 shares trading hands.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 569.0% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 881,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter worth $3,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2,245.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 5,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

