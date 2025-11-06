Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $358.98 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

