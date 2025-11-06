Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,817,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,834,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $22,285,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $21,221,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $15,707,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.95. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

