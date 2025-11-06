Atria Investments Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

