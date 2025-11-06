Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.97. FB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.